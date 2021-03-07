Advertisement

Aggie Miracle hosts fundraising event for local children’s hospital

Aggie Miracle is still accepting donations for up to a week following Saturday’s event.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M student organization, Aggie Miracle, raised $87,575.59 for Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center through its event, AGGIETHON.

Normally the event, formally known as Aggie Dance Marathon, is a 12-hour dance marathon, but due to the pandemic, the organization had to change the event’s structure.

“Despite all the differences in layout and activities the core of our cause and our event stays the same, and that’s fundraising and just giving these kids who are treated at McLane Children’s Medical Center the best day of the year,” said Allan Pulliam, Aggie Miracle Executive Director.

This year the event was held at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. The night’s festivities included a mini dance marathon, testimonies from families with children at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, and a screening of the movie The Greatest Showman.

Around 300 people were in attendance.

“Your money definitely makes a difference at the hospital,” said Pulliam. “We have kids and families who can attest to how donations and even this event have impacted their lives.”

If you would like to donate you can text “AGGIETHON” to the phone number 51555. All the proceeds will go to the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. Click here to learn more about the hospital.

