Aggies Complete New Mexico State Sweep

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies completed the series sweep of the New Mexico State Aggies with a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

On the mound, Jonathan Childress (1-1) earned the win with his stellar start. He worked 6.0 innings, yielding one run on five hits and one walk while fanning a career-high 10 batters. Mason Ornelas worked two frames, allowing just one hit while striking out one. Alex Magers retired the final three batters of the game to nail down the win.

The staff recorded their 12 double-digit strikeout performance in 13 games, after recording 11 strikeouts. The pitchers held the New Mexico State bats to 2-for-10 with two outs, 1-for-8 with runners on and 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Offensively, the Maroon & White had great production from the bottom half the lineup, batting 9-for-20. Texas A&M recorded five two-out RBI and outhit New Mexico State, 11-6, improving their record to 8-0 on the season when outhitting their opponent.

Logan Britt and Mikey Hoehner had themselves a day at the plate. Britt was 3-for-5 with four RBI, while Hoehner went 2-for-5 with one run and one RBI. Bryce Blaum and Kalae Harrison added two hits apiece.

The Lone Star Aggies improved to 9-4, while the Zia Aggies drop to 1-6. The Maroon & White extend their winning streak over New Mexico State to six.

TOP PLAYERSLogan Britt – 3-for-5, 4 RBI

Mikey Hoehner – 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI

Jonathan Childress – 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K

Mason Ornelas – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

