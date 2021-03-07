Aggies Edged Out by No. 12 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and No. 12 Arkansas beat Texas A&M 87-80 on Saturday to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.

Arkansas (21-5, 13-4) trailed by two until Moody sank a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left, prompting Texas A&M to take a timeout. Davone Davis stole the ensuing inbound pass, threw it up the court to Justin Smith, and Smith threw down an emphatic, two-handed dunk.

Quenton Jackson’s 3-pointer from the corner on the next possession rimmed out ,and Arkansas finished the game from the free-throw line.

Moody, a freshman, tied his career high for points, while Tate finished three points shy of his best. Neither team led by more than three points from the 13-minute mark until J.D. Notae’s free throws after Jackson’s miss.

Moody and Tate torched Texas A&M for 29 of Arkansas’ 38 points at halftime on a combined 10-of-18 shooting. Texas A&M had an 18-2 run in the first, though, and led by three at the break.

Seconds before the under-12 timeout of the second half, Moody found Tate at the elbow, and the senior made a jumper to give Arkansas its first lead, 58-57.

Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8) relied on a trio, rather than Arkansas’ duo. Jackson (23 points), Emmanuel Miller (23) and Savion Flagg (16) combined for 60 points.

Davis and Justin Smith joined Moody and Tate in double figures for Arkansas with 12 and 11, respectively.

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Arkansas leads the all-time series, 105-57.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M’s 80 points were the second-most the Aggies have scored this season, and highest in SEC play.

· Trailing 17-13 with 15:01 remaining in the first half, Texas A&M went on a 22-4 to take a 35-21 lead with 6:48 left in the opening stanza.

· The Aggies led 41-38 at the half and shot 48.5 percent from the floor, the highest field goal percentage in the first 20 minutes since they shot 50 percent against Auburn on Jan. 2.

· The Maroon & White buried seven 3-pointers in the first half, tying for the most in a half in SEC play (second half vs. LSU 1/26).

· Texas A&M finished the game shooting 50.8 percent from the floor, the highest percentage in conference play.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Savion Flagg, Andre Gordon, Quenton Jackson and Emanuel MIller (0-1) for the first time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson scored 12 of Texas A&M’s first 17 points and finished tied with a team-high 23.

· Emanuel Miller finished with 23 points, 19 of which came in the second half. His 23 points marked the 13th time in 16 games that Miller finished in double figures.

· Miller added 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season. The Scarborough, Ontario, native has led the team in rebounding in 13 games of the 16 games he has appeared in.

· Savion Flagg scored 16 points, marking his fourth-straight game in double figures Over that span, he is averaging 14.8 points per game.

· Luke McGhee swatted first career shot and finished the game with three blocks, which is the most by an Aggie this season.

· Buzz Williams is 24-23 in his career at Texas A&M and 277-178 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M competes in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, beginning March 12 at Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.