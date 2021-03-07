A&M Posts Top Times at American Short Course Championships

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s swimming team posted a number of season-and career-best times while competing at the last chance American Short Course Championships at the Jamail Texas Swim Center over the weekend.

Freshmen Alexander Sanchez and Vincent Ribeiro impressed, posting multiple B-cut times in both the 100 and 200 breast events. Sanchez, who already recorded three B-cut time in each event, clocked in at 52.77 in the 100 breast and 1:53.87 in the 200 breast to set new personal bests in each. Ribeiro boasted five B-cut times between the two events prior to the meet and also lowered his top times, finishing the 100 breast in 53.54 and the 200 breast in 1:54.33.

Entering the meet with 13 individual NCAA Championship automatic qualifying times in six different events, junior Shaine Casas used the last chance meet to lengthen his already impressive resume. Casas took down the A&M all-time record in the 100 free with an A-cut time of 41.68 to now hold the fastest time in school history in eight different individual events. The next day, the McAllen, Texas native lowered his own school record, set earlier this season in a dual meet with TCU, in the 200 fly with a time of 1:38.69 to earn his third A-cut time in the event this season.

Junior Ethan Gogulski posted a pair of B-cuts in the 200 back, while freshman Carter Nelson did the same in the 100 free, also clocking a personal best time of 43.54 in the final. In total 17 different Aggies set new personal bests across 12 different events.

Sanchez and Nelson wrapped up the weekend qualifying for US Olympic Trials this summer during long course time trials on Sunday. Sanchez posted a time of 1:03.29 in the 100 meter breast, while Nelson clocked in at 22.88 in the 50 meter free.

The Aggies will continue training for NCAA Championships, which run from Wednesday, March 24 through Saturday, March 27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.