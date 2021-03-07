Advertisement

Baylor Scott and White distribute vaccines at drive-thru clinic in College Station Saturday

The 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be the first shipment since BSW’s first allotment in December.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Baylor Scott & White held their first drive-thru vaccination clinic at its College Station Clinic on University Drive Saturday. Until this week’s shipment of 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the healthcare provider had not received any vaccines since their first allotment back in December.

Jason Jennings, regional president for Baylor Scott and White, says they’ve distributed all 1,170 does in one day on Saturday. He hopes to prove to the state that the healthcare provider can distribute a large amount of the vaccine promptly.

“We’ve been asking for vaccines from the state each week, and we’ve not received any vaccines since our first week until week twelve,” said Jennings. “We’re going to ask the state each and every week for more vaccines. We’re hoping to get it, and we’ll set up similar processes to put it into the arms of many community members in the Brazos Valley.”

Linda Clark, vice president of Clinic operations for the region, says Baylor Scott and White have given drive-thru flu shots for years, and they’re prepared to get the doses out.

“We’ve used this process for drive-thru flu clinics for several years now. We just modified it a little bit,” said Clark. “We added a few more stations so when folks come in, we check to make sure that they are who they say they are, making sure we’re following all the guidelines for giving vaccines.

Clark says it takes a team effort to make things run smoothly. She says the team of 60 individuals is committed to providing quality care.

“This takes a lot of coordination and effort to make sure we can sue the most efficient process for our patients as possible,” said Clark. “We also verify that they don’t have any indicators or any other reason they shouldn’t get the vaccine before we give it. They go through; we got two lines, four lines going with two spots each to give vaccines. We give eight at a time. Once they’re done with that, they go up on the hill where we have more team members stationed to make sure that people are safe.”

According to Emily Neyland, Marketing & Public Relations Consultant for Baylor Scott and White she says their registration process is fairly simple if using their MyBSWHealth digital portal. See the pictures below:

