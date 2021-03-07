Become a weather observer and help Texas in the process

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all weather enthusiasts! You have the opportunity to join a nationwide network of weather observers that collect important data used in forecasts, climate monitoring, and much more.

CoCoRaHS (pronounced KO-ko-rozz - The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network) is calling for community members in the Brazos Valley to step up and volunteer to be a part of their program. Members are needed to fill in the gaps where weather data is otherwise not collected. Precipitation can fall in many different patterns and directions, meaning weather conditions one block away would be vastly different from just down the street. Since “rain doesn’t fall the same for all”, the more observations we can collect, the better we can understand rain events and predict the weather better in the future.

These observations are used to make very important forecasts and help improve model data. For example, rainfall totals collected by observers help forecasts for river flood stages. Even on a day with no rain, your observation would still be important because it contributes to climate monitoring and drought reports.

Worried about the time commitment? Harry Billings, a local CoCoRaHs observer assures you, " It takes two minutes. If you got two minutes twice a week, you can do it. If you don’t, if you want to report once a week, it’s still data they need.”

To make it even easier, there’s even an app to record your observations! You can download the CoCoRaHS app from the app store or from google play.

Every observer is important Billings explains, “If they [the National Weather Service] don’t have the data, it’s a blank spot. If they have zeros, they can record it didn’t rain.”

As a CoCoRaHS observer, you could help notify the National Weather Service of severe and threatening weather by reporting your observation. Your report may trigger a Severe Thunderstorm or Flash Flood Warning, which could help keep your fellow community members stay safe and informed.

Plus, there is no better time than right now to apply to become a CoCoRaHS observer. The national CoCoRaHS network is putting on a march madness competition for all 50 states. The state that has the highest total number of new observers or the most new observers per capita in the month of March wins the coveted CoCoRaHS cup.

The @CoCoRaHS cup is in the #FLKeys! This shiny raingauge is awarded annually to the state with most recruits of observers overall during the CoCoRaHS March Madness. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer observer, you can sign up at https://t.co/kECsEIl0W8! 🏆🌧️👍 pic.twitter.com/8XuIvoJyBz — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) January 31, 2018

Now is the time to join! (CoCoRaHS)

To become a member of CoCoRaHS you need to obtain a specific type of rain gauge for your weather station.

As the #HurricaneAwarenessTour continues, @NWSWPC Director Dave Novak is a CoCoRaHS observer too! Here he tests out his predictability and he guessed the amount spot on at 0.09 inches. pic.twitter.com/wLERX0GELg — CoCoRaHS (@CoCoRaHS) May 9, 2019

For more information on CoCoRaHS, the sign-up process, and the duties of being an observer click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.