Advertisement

College Station gets home win against Waller

(KBTX)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Waller 1-0 Saturday evening at Cougar Field. 

With eight minutes left in the match, Shaley Lewis played a ball to Sarah Del Rio near the 12 spot.  The Bulldog defense thwarted that attack but Adi Palacios got on the loose ball six yards from goal. Palacios beat a couple defenders and scored with a nice low shot just out of the goalie’s reach.

Defensively, Adriana Wagner, Reagan Bethke and Lauren Hanik protected the goal well, allowing Keira Herron and Mackenzie Martin to share the shutout in goal.

The victory improved the Cougars record to 9-2 in district play and 14-4-2 overall.  Next action for the Cougs will be Tuesday against Brenham in Brenham.

Most Read

Crash at Wellborn Road and Southwest Parkway
Crash at Wellborn Road, Southwest Parkway involved 18-wheeler, New Mexico State baseball team bus
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases
Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Dan Daniel had someone file a fraudulent unemployment claim on his behalf in February.
College Station business owner warns about unemployment scams

Latest News

Texas A&M Volleyball
Balanced Attack Leads Texas A&M Volleyball to Sweep Over Alabama
Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats fall behind SFA early in loss
Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats’ rally falls short against SFA
Aggies Edged Out by No. 12 Arkansas