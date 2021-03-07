College Station gets home win against Waller

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Waller 1-0 Saturday evening at Cougar Field.

With eight minutes left in the match, Shaley Lewis played a ball to Sarah Del Rio near the 12 spot. The Bulldog defense thwarted that attack but Adi Palacios got on the loose ball six yards from goal. Palacios beat a couple defenders and scored with a nice low shot just out of the goalie’s reach.

Defensively, Adriana Wagner, Reagan Bethke and Lauren Hanik protected the goal well, allowing Keira Herron and Mackenzie Martin to share the shutout in goal.

The victory improved the Cougars record to 9-2 in district play and 14-4-2 overall. Next action for the Cougs will be Tuesday against Brenham in Brenham.