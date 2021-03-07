Firefighters respond to large grass fire in south College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were on the scene of a grass fire in south College Station near Castlegate Park.

The fire was reported around Castlegate Drive and Greens Prairie Road.

According to radio reports, the fire was 10-12 acres in size but appeared to be contained.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Not much wind out there today but the air is SUPER dry.



Fires can spark & move quick with our still very dormant winter vegetation@KBTXRusty https://t.co/adf7vsHovE pic.twitter.com/lKo4YCpBos — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.