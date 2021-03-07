Advertisement

Firefighters respond to large grass fire in south College Station

The fire was reported around Castlegate Drive and Greens Prairie Road.(Andy Krauss)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were on the scene of a grass fire in south College Station near Castlegate Park.

According to radio reports, the fire was 10-12 acres in size but appeared to be contained.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported at this time.

