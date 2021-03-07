Kats fall behind SFA early in loss

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston women’s basketball team could not overcome an early deficit in a 69-57 loss to Southland Conference champions Stephen F. Austin at Johnson Coliseum Saturday.

The Bearkats (13-7, 9-5) stayed within striking distance for most of the first half, but the Ladyjacks (22-2, 14-0) went up double-figures right before the end of the second quarter and increased the lead by outscoring SHSU 32-31 in the second half.

Senior Faith Cook led the Bearkats with 15 points, and junior Amber Leggett finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Courtney Cleveland and junior Jolicia Williams each scored nine points.

The Ladyjacks jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game and never looked back. The Bearkats struggled offensively but began to pick things up in the second quarter.

Cook scored on a layup at the 7:27 mark to spark a 5-0 run. Williams followed with a 3-point play when she knocked down a free throw after being fouled on a layup to cut the lead to 24-18.

SFA closed the half with a 13-8 run to go into the break up 37-26.

Sam Houston will play in the Southland Conference in Katy March 10-14.