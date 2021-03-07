Advertisement

Kats’ rally falls short against SFA

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston men’s basketball team fought to the end but came up short in a 64-59 loss to  Stephen F. Austin in the regular-season finale at Johnson Coliseum Saturday. 

With the setback, the Bearkats (19-8, 13-3 in SLC) fall to the No. 3 seed at the Southland Conference Tournament which will be played March 10-14 at the Merrill Center in Katy.

The Lumberjacks (16-5, 12-3) did not qualify for the SLC tournament because of a postseason ban for NCAA rules violations. True freshman Bryce Monroe led Sam Houston with 24 points. Despite both being in foul trouble the majority of the second half, senior Demarkus Lampley scored 11 points and junior Zach Nutall finished with 10. 

The Kats trailed by as 12 with less than two minutes left in the game. Junior Donte Powers knocked down a pair of free throws, and Monroe scored back-to-back baskets and a free throw to cut the lead to 58-53 with 40 seconds on the clock. 

Monroe hit two free throws after in the final seconds to pull SHSU with in three, but SFA was able to run out the clock. 

The Bearkats shot just 32 percent from the floor, while the Lumberjacks hit 46 percent of their shot attempts.

