COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A multiple vehicle rollover crash causes all northbound lanes to be closed at the 11000 block of Wellborn Rd.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Balcones Dr.

Southbound lanes are now open.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates on this page as more information is provided

