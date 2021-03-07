New small business organization gives back to the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local small business owners came together Saturday not to sell merchandise, but to give it away.

The New Chapter Organization is a new group of Brazos Valley small business owners. The group met outside of the Vintage Circle Thrift store on South Texas Avenue to give out free clothing, personal hygiene products, food bikes, and more.

Welcome to New Chapter Organization. We are a group of small businesses working together to make an impact in our... Posted by New chapter organization on Friday, March 5, 2021

Felicia McKinney is the owner of Naturally Kemo, a company that specializes in customized candles and beauty products. She says she just wanted to do her part to give back to the community she loves dearly.

”We’re a group of small business owners, so we put this group together to not only get exposure for our own businesses, but we want to give back to our community. So that’s what we’re doing here today,” said McKinney. “We’re giving away free hygiene products, free clothes for people of all ages. So we just want to let the community know that we are supporting them as much as we possibly can by giving back.”

The group says they plan on doing weekly giveaways. They are also looking for a permanent home to display their goods and to host the giveaways.

