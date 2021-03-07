No. 11 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Drops 5-2 Match at No. 24 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 results at No. 24 Ole Miss Sunday at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center. The Aggies fell to 9-3 on the year and 4-2 in league play as the Rebels improved to 5-5 overall and 3-2 against the SEC.

The Rebels captured the doubles point to open the match with close victories on courts one and three. A&M’s Noah Schachter and Hady Habib claimed a tiebreaker 7-6(5) over Brady Draheim and Simon Junk on the middle court. No. 7 Finn Reynolds and Tim Sandkaulen bested A&M’s No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson 6-4 on court one followed by the clincher by Jacob Cadonau and Jan Soren Hain 7-6(5) over A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Valentin Vacherot.

In singles action the Aggies seemed to take some control over the match by claiming first sets on three courts. A&M’s No. 4 Vacherot evened the team match at one-all with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 62 Sandkaulen.

Ole Miss rattled off wins on courts one, five and six to clinch the team win. Reynolds tripped up No. 13 Habib in three sets on court one, John Hallquist Lithen bested Guido Marson on court five and Lukas Engelhardt squeaked by Raphael Perot 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 on court six.

A&M added a point as No. 116 Schachter outlasted Junk 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on court four before Nikola Slavic snuck by No. 33 Aguilar on court three.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home to take on No. 3 Baylor at the Mitchell Tennis Center at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

Tennis Match Results

Texas AM vs Ole Miss

3/7/2021 at Oxford, MS

(Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center)

#24 Ole Miss 5, #11 Texas AM 2

Singles competition

1. Finn Reynolds (OM) def. #13 Hady Habib (TAMU) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

2. #4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. #62 Tim Sandkaulen (OM) 6-2, 6-4

3. Nikola Slavic (OM) def. #33 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (11-9)

4. #116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Simon Junk (OM) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

5. J. Hallquist Lithen (OM) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

6. Lukas Engelhardt (OM) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. #7 Finn Reynolds/Tim Sandkaulen (OM) def. #48 Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 6-4

2. Noah Schachter/Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Brady Draheim/Simon Junk (OM) 7-6 (7-5)

3. Jakob Cadonau/Jan Soren Hain (OM) def. Pierce Rollins/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5)

Match Notes:

Texas AM 9-3, 4-2 SEC; National ranking #11

Ole Miss 5-5, 4-1SEC; National ranking #24

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (2,5,6,1,4,3)

Official: Steven Sciple T-2:30 A-93