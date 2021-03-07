Advertisement

Prescribed burn in Montgomery Co. is pushing smoke into Grimes, Brazos Counties

A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in Grimes and Brazos Counties.
By Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL FOREST (KBTX) - A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in Grimes and Brazos Counties.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the burn is more than 2600 acres in size and located along FS 219, south of FM 149 and west of Bethel Road near the Grimes County Line.

KBTX Chief Meteorologist says smoke from the fire can be seen on radar drifting into Roans Prairie, Shiro, Iola, Bedias, and far northeast Brazos County.

