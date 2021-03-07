Prescribed burn in Montgomery Co. is pushing smoke into Grimes, Brazos Counties

SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL FOREST (KBTX) - A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in Grimes and Brazos Counties.

Notice hazy, smoky skies in Roans Prairie, Shiro, Singleton, Gibbons Creek, Iola, Cross, Bedias, North Zulch, Kurten?



Large grass fire west of Lake Conroe lofting smoke to the north-northwest for the past 2 hours pic.twitter.com/dt8DknuHu5 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 7, 2021

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the burn is more than 2600 acres in size and located along FS 219, south of FM 149 and west of Bethel Road near the Grimes County Line.

KBTX Chief Meteorologist says smoke from the fire can be seen on radar drifting into Roans Prairie, Shiro, Iola, Bedias, and far northeast Brazos County.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.