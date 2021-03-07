Vikings split games on final day of Brazos Valley Bombers Classic

BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Viking baseball team completed play today in the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic improving their record to 3-5. The Vikings split a pair of games on the day losing to Malakoff 10-6 and defeating Hudson 4-3.

Leading hitters in game 1 vs. Malakoff were Hunter Harlin who went 3-3 with two RBI, Kyle Turner 2-2 with 2 runs scored, Mason Ruiz 2-3, and Kyle Kubichek 1-2.

In game 2 of the day Marco Sanchez picked up the win in relief of Eric Perez who allowed 6 hits, struck out 4 and walked 1 over 5 innings.

Leading hitters for the Vikings against Hudson were Mason Ruiz 1-2 with 1 RBI. Hunter Harlin went 1-3 with the game winning RBI, and Reid Russ was 1-3.

The Vikings return to action next Thursday - Saturday in the Cen-Tex Classic.