Advertisement

Vikings split games on final day of Brazos Valley Bombers Classic

(KBTX)
By James Dillard
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Viking baseball team completed play today in the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic improving their record to 3-5. The Vikings split a pair of games on the day losing to Malakoff 10-6 and defeating Hudson 4-3.

Leading hitters in game 1 vs. Malakoff were Hunter Harlin who went 3-3 with two RBI, Kyle Turner 2-2 with 2 runs scored, Mason Ruiz 2-3, and Kyle Kubichek 1-2.

In game 2 of the day Marco Sanchez picked up the win in relief of Eric Perez who allowed 6 hits, struck out 4 and walked 1 over 5 innings.

Leading hitters for the Vikings against Hudson were Mason Ruiz 1-2 with 1 RBI. Hunter Harlin went 1-3 with the game winning RBI, and Reid Russ was 1-3.

The Vikings return to action next Thursday - Saturday in the Cen-Tex Classic.

Most Read

Crash at Wellborn Road and Southwest Parkway
Crash at Wellborn Road, Southwest Parkway involved 18-wheeler, New Mexico State baseball team bus
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases
Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Dan Daniel had someone file a fraudulent unemployment claim on his behalf in February.
College Station business owner warns about unemployment scams

Latest News

Texas A&M Softball
Broadus Tosses No-Hitter; Softball Splits Day Two of Reveille Classic
Texas A&M Volleyball
Balanced Attack Leads Texas A&M Volleyball to Sweep Over Alabama
Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats fall behind SFA early in loss
Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats’ rally falls short against SFA