Volunteers help renovate the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army social services building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Volunteers from the College Station Noon Lions Club, along with several churches and students from Texas A&M University, spent their Saturday giving back to the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army. Usually, people donate money to the non-profit, but Saturday, people donated their time, muscle, and sweat by giving the property some much-needed TLC.

Volunteers started the day gutting the building’s entire exterior by removing siding, windows, and insulation. Workers were busy cutting wood for siding and interior panels, removing debris from the property, installing windows, and so much more.

Lieutenant Timothy Israel with the Salvation Army says it was very encouraging knowing that they have an army of volunteers and supporters in the Brazos Valley behind them to help serve and meet the community’s needs.

“We’ve been working on this project for two weeks now,” said Israel. “We want it to be something that is welcoming and inviting to those in need in our community.”

PUTTING ON A NEW FACE. College Station Noon Lions were among local groups working Feb. 27 to remove siding from a... Posted by College Station Noon Lions Club on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Israel says community members also donated money to offset expenses for building materials so the nonprofit would not have to dip into their budget.

“We’ve had several donors give to make sure that the cost for this is not coming out of our operating,” said Israel. “We just can’t thank them enough to make that possible, allowing us to update this without impacting the dollars that we have available to serve those in need in our community.”

Floyd Kaigler with the College Station Noon Lions Club considers himself the unofficial project manager for the renovations. He says service is what the organization is all about, and the Brazos Valley community prides itself on helping one another.

“The Salvation Army does a great deal for the community,” said Kaigler. “I feel like we need to pay back, and we need to support them with whatever we can afford to give.”

Volunteers with the College Station Noon Lions Club, along with several churches and @TAMU students, spent their Saturday renovating the @SalArmyBCS building. Story at 6 p.m. on @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/G9eg67tFUo — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 6, 2021

Israel says he is grateful for the support of the entire community and the College Station Noon Lions Club, Texas A&M University, A&M Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, and Christ United Methodist Church for their support.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of March. The renovations will continue next Saturday, and the Salvation Army welcomes your time if you would like to get involved.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.