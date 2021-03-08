897 active cases, 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 897 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 220 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,668 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

73 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,746 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 193 active probable cases and there have been 3,553 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,785 There have been 188,845 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 587 staffed hospital beds with 110 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 69 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 42 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 63 1,887 1,793 31 5,495 2,110 Brazos 897 17,785 16,668 220 29,202 13,566 Burleson 81 2,219 2,101 37 2,693 976 Grimes 108 3,449 3,277 64 3,359 1,436 Houston 69 1,564 1,452 43 2,275 1,120 Lee 143 2,049 1,870 36 1,902 806 Leon 38 1,544 1,466 40 1,750 757 Madison 46 1,892 1,819 27 1,044 461 Milam 33 2,374 2,341 41 3,123 1,705 Montgomery 2,659 46,058 22,985 247 70,148 43,877 Robertson 50 2,024 1,936 38 2,134 973 San Jacinto 185 1,043 829 29 2,538 1,633 Trinity 67 678 588 23 2,034 1,547 Walker 91 8,490 8,281 118 6,522 3,078 Waller 97 3,538 3,400 41 4,691 2,793 Washington 105 3,688 3,499 84 6,311 3,021

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 31 new cases and 397 active cases on March 5.

Currently, the university has reported 3,052 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 8, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 137,108 active cases and 2,502,609 recoveries. There have been 2,686,818 total cases reported and 23,605,009 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 44,451 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 4,268,329 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,801 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 8,033,485 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 358,505 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 7 at 2:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

