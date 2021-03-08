Advertisement

897 active cases, 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 897 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 220 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,668 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

73 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,746 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 193 active probable cases and there have been 3,553 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,785 There have been 188,845 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 587 staffed hospital beds with 110 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 69 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 42 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin631,8871,793315,4952,110
Brazos89717,78516,66822029,20213,566
Burleson812,2192,101372,693976
Grimes1083,4493,277643,3591,436
Houston691,5641,452432,2751,120
Lee1432,0491,870361,902806
Leon381,5441,466401,750757
Madison461,8921,819271,044461
Milam332,3742,341413,1231,705
Montgomery2,65946,05822,98524770,14843,877
Robertson502,0241,936382,134973
San Jacinto1851,043829292,5381,633
Trinity67678588232,0341,547
Walker918,4908,2811186,5223,078
Waller973,5383,400414,6912,793
Washington1053,6883,499846,3113,021

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 31 new cases and 397 active cases on March 5.

Currently, the university has reported 3,052 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 8, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 137,108 active cases and 2,502,609 recoveries. There have been 2,686,818 total cases reported and 23,605,009 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 44,451 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 4,268,329 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,801 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 8,033,485 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 358,505 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 7 at 2:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around Castlegate Drive and Greens Prairie Road.
Firefighters respond to large grass fire in south College Station
Major accident at Wellborn Road
Three people transported to local hospitals after major accident on Wellborn Road
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”
Baylor Scott & White Vaccine Drive Thru Clinic in College Station
Baylor Scott and White distribute vaccines at drive-thru clinic in College Station Saturday
A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in...
Prescribed burn in Montgomery Co. is pushing smoke into Grimes, Brazos Counties

Latest News

Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
If passed, the ROO would limit the number of unrelated people who can live in one house in...
Mayor Mooney speaks out against proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay
Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccine hub
New Brazos Vaccine Hub website only for those registering for first doses
sensitive groups may need inhalers
Smoky start for some across the area Monday morning