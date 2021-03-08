After a smoky start, plenty of wind set to blow this week

A weekend of pristine weather will carry over into Monday -- but get it while you can, changes are ahead. Clear and calm with a decent chill in the air as we start the day Monday: upper 30s and low 40s greet the sunrise. Highs are headed for the low 70s as a few clouds collect in the afternoon sky. The biggest reason to enjoy some time outdoors Monday: the wind will be light -- something we cannot say for the rest of the week.

Starting Tuesday, a south to southeast wind will blow at least 10-20mph, but more likely in the 15-20+ mph range from Wednesday through Friday. That strong wind blowing inland from the Gulf of Mexico will up the humidity while driving morning temperatures to the 60s and afternoon highs into the 80s. All that low-level moisture plus clouds streaming in from the Pacific through fast upper-level winds will make for a generally cloudy looking week and weekend. Spotty rain is not ruled out on any given day, but the highest chance comes this weekend ahead of the next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley. The finer details still need to be worked out there, until then, get ready for the first, prolonged spring feel of the season.

Monday: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a very isolated rain chance. High: 78. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

