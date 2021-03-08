Advertisement

Aggie Women Enter NCAA Indoor Championships Ranked No. 2

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M women’s track & field team ranks No. 2 in the final weekly rankings of the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national ratings index, the organization announced Monday.

Seven Aggies from the women’s team totaled 11 entries to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nine of the 11 entries rank in the top eight, while Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and the 4x400m relay of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Mu enter the competition with NCAA-leading marks.

Gittens leads the nation as the only athlete to rank in the top five in three individual events. She is the NCAA leader in the pentathlon (4,612), high jump (1.91m/6-3.25) and is No. 5 in the long jump (6.62m/21-8.75).

Mu enters the meet as the top seed in the 400m with a season-best time of 50.52, while the 4x400m relay clocked a collegiate-record time of 3:26.27.

Deborah Acquah is ranked No. 4 in the long jump (6.65m/21-10) and triple jump (13.75m/45-1.5), while Young is No. 5 in the 400m (51.93) and Lamara Distin is No. 8 in the high jump (1.82m/5-11.5).

Martin and Laila Owens each qualified in the 200m. Martin ranks No. 11 at 23.17 and Owens is No. 14 at 23.31.

The Aggie men’s team is ranked No. 22 entering the championship meet. Bryce Deadmon leads the squad as the team’s highest ranked athlete at No. 3 in the 400m at a season-best time of 45.22. Junior Darius Clark enters the competition ranked No. 9 in the long jump at 7.85m/25-9.25.

Allon Clay qualified for the 800m with a time of 1:48.45, which ranks 12 nationally, and Lance Broome is No. 16 in the 200m (20.89).

The men’s 4x400m of Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith, Jr., Omajuwa Etiwe and Deadmon rank No. 8.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

The fire was reported around Castlegate Drive and Greens Prairie Road.
Firefighters respond to large grass fire in south College Station
Major accident at Wellborn Road
Three people transported to local hospitals after major accident on Wellborn Road
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”
A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in...
Prescribed burn in Montgomery Co. is pushing smoke into Grimes, Brazos Counties
Baylor Scott & White Vaccine Drive Thru Clinic in College Station
Baylor Scott and White distribute vaccines at drive-thru clinic in College Station Saturday

Latest News

Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw...
Miller Named SEC Pitcher of the Week
Zach Nutall after scoring his 1000th career point at Sam Houston.
SHSU’s Zach Nutall Named Southland Men’s Basketball Player of the Year
Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
Aggies Complete New Mexico State Sweep
Aggies Complete New Mexico State Sweep