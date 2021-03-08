Advertisement

Bryan ISD moving forward with program to reward, recruit and retain top teachers

Teachers will be eligible for higher pay with a new program.
Bryan ISD is working on a new teacher incentive allotment.
Bryan ISD is working on a new teacher incentive allotment.
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is moving forward with a plan for a Teacher Incentive Allotment Program to recruit and retain top teachers.

Monday the school board approved staff recommendations to have those funds go 90 percent directly to the teacher and then ten percent to the district to be able to pay for the costs of operating the system.

In June 2019 the Texas Legislature established an optional Teacher Incentive Allotment with a stated goal of a six-figure salary for teachers who prioritize teaching in high needs areas and rural district campuses.

”So what we’re really excited about is that this stays true to how the funds were initially allocated by the legislature. The goals of the TIA funding are to reward our top teachers, our teachers who achieve the most growth with our students, to retain those top teachers and retain them in the classroom.

The district is working on pathways for all teachers to be able to work on that designation. The application from the district for the program is due to TEA on April 15.

To read more on the Teacher Incentive Allotment, click here.

