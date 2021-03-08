Advertisement

City of Bryan names Richard Giusti new Fire Chief

“I look forward to working hard to keep our citizens and firefighters safe while becoming part of this remarkable culture and living ‘The Good Life, Texas Style’.”
Richard Giusti named next Bryan Fire Chief
Richard Giusti named next Bryan Fire Chief(City of Bryan)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a nationwide search and over 44 qualified applicants, the City of Bryan has named Richard Giusti the next Fire Chief of the Bryan Fire Department.

Throughout the process, the city says each candidate was vetted by representatives from BFD, Bryan Police Department and other city departments. Eight finalists were interviewed, and Giusti was unanimously chosen to succeed retired Fire Chief Randy McGregor, according to the city.

Giusti is expected to begin as fire chief in early April.

“It is a distinct honor to be selected as the Fire Chief for the City of Bryan and to represent such an excellent organization. I look forward to working hard to keep our citizens and firefighters safe while becoming part of this remarkable culture and living ‘The Good Life, Texas Style’,” said Giusti.

Giusti currently serves as the Assistant Fire Chief with the San Antonio Fire Department where he supervises 400 personnel, is involved in planning, policy, program development, performance evaluation, reporting, and training.

He’s a former Master Sergeant in the United State Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.

“We were extremely pleased with the number and quality of candidates who are interested in becoming Bryan’s next Fire Chief,” said City Manager Kean Register. “Ultimately, Chief Giusti was chosen because he is a dedicated professional with a safety-focused approach and broad experience leading firefighting operations and administrative initiatives. His experience training and leading a team, building relationships, and working collaboratively will be assets as he continues the tradition of excellence within the Bryan Fire Department.”

The next Chief of the Bryan Fire Department has been named! Welcome to Fire Chief Richard Giusti, who comes to Bryan...

Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Monday, March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around Castlegate Drive and Greens Prairie Road.
Firefighters respond to large grass fire in south College Station
Major accident at Wellborn Road
Three people transported to local hospitals after major accident on Wellborn Road
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”
A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in...
Prescribed burn in Montgomery Co. is pushing smoke into Grimes, Brazos Counties
Baylor Scott & White Vaccine Drive Thru Clinic in College Station
Baylor Scott and White distribute vaccines at drive-thru clinic in College Station Saturday

Latest News

Christopher Green, 36
Suspected drug dealer arrested with nearly 200 MDMA pills
Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
If passed, the ROO would limit the number of unrelated people who can live in one house in...
Mayor Mooney speaks out against proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
897 active cases, 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19