City of Bryan names Richard Giusti new Fire Chief

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a nationwide search and over 44 qualified applicants, the City of Bryan has named Richard Giusti the next Fire Chief of the Bryan Fire Department.

Throughout the process, the city says each candidate was vetted by representatives from BFD, Bryan Police Department and other city departments. Eight finalists were interviewed, and Giusti was unanimously chosen to succeed retired Fire Chief Randy McGregor, according to the city.

Giusti is expected to begin as fire chief in early April.

“It is a distinct honor to be selected as the Fire Chief for the City of Bryan and to represent such an excellent organization. I look forward to working hard to keep our citizens and firefighters safe while becoming part of this remarkable culture and living ‘The Good Life, Texas Style’,” said Giusti.

Giusti currently serves as the Assistant Fire Chief with the San Antonio Fire Department where he supervises 400 personnel, is involved in planning, policy, program development, performance evaluation, reporting, and training.

He’s a former Master Sergeant in the United State Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.

“We were extremely pleased with the number and quality of candidates who are interested in becoming Bryan’s next Fire Chief,” said City Manager Kean Register. “Ultimately, Chief Giusti was chosen because he is a dedicated professional with a safety-focused approach and broad experience leading firefighting operations and administrative initiatives. His experience training and leading a team, building relationships, and working collaboratively will be assets as he continues the tradition of excellence within the Bryan Fire Department.”

