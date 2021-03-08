Advertisement

No injuries in train vs. tractor-trailer crash in Grimes County

A tractor-trailer was hit by a train early Monday morning in Grimes County.
A tractor-trailer was hit by a train early Monday morning in Grimes County.(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - First responders are on the scene of an incident involving a train in north Plantersville.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed the crash just before 8 a.m. Monday. He says a trailer of a tractor-trailer was on the tracks that run through a private business’s property in the 13000 block of Highway 105. A Union Pacific train hit the trailer.

At 8:15 a.m., Sowell confirmed no injuries. Furthermore, there are no traffic issues related to the crash.

KBTX has a crew on the way. This article will be updated as details are available.

