Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million

LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people last week after finding an estimated $100 million worth of Fentanyl during a traffic stop along Interstate 10.

Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Jeep SUV around 8:47 a.m. on Friday, March 5, for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver, Sgt. Thumann said he became suspicious that the occupants were smuggling illegal narcotics.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, Sgt. Thumann and his K9 partner Kolt found five bricks of Fentanyl in a compartment on the rear of the vehicle.

The driver Briana Tenorio, 18, of Houston, and passenger Jonathan Gonzalez, 20, of Houston, were arrested for Felony Drug Possession.

