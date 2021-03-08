Advertisement

Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million

The drugs were discovered during a traffic stop along I-10 last week in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner...
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt, stopped a Jeep SUV on IH-10 at the 668 mile-marker last Friday morning for a traffic violation. In the vehicle they found five bricks of Fentanyl.(Photos provided by Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people last week after finding an estimated $100 million worth of Fentanyl during a traffic stop along Interstate 10.

Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Jeep SUV around 8:47 a.m. on Friday, March 5, for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver, Sgt. Thumann said he became suspicious that the occupants were smuggling illegal narcotics.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, Sgt. Thumann and his K9 partner Kolt found five bricks of Fentanyl in a compartment on the rear of the vehicle.

The driver Briana Tenorio, 18, of Houston, and passenger Jonathan Gonzalez, 20, of Houston, were arrested for Felony Drug Possession.

