Haley Lee’s Walk-off Grand Slam Produces Run-Rule Victory over Lamar

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball concluded its play in the Reveille Classic, recording a 13-3 run-rule victory against the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M improves to 11-3, while Lamar drops to 2-18 on the year.

The Aggies got on the board in the first inning courtesy of a solo shot by Haley Lee, placed inches past the left field foul pole. The junior returned to the box in the third inning, belting another home run over the left field wall.

The Maroon & White added three more in the third inning off a sacrifice fly from Trinity Cannon and

Makinzy Herzog’s bases-clearing double.

In the fourth, Shaylee Ackerman, who was 1-for-3 with two RBI, cleared the bases after roping a double to left field. Dani Elder tallied her fourth home run of the season, adding two RBI of her own.

In the fifth, the Cardinals were down to their last strike before Kaylee Ancelot sent a three-run homer to left field to extend the game.

The Aggies answered by loading the bases for Lee’s game-ending grand slam to left centerfield. This marks the junior’s second three home run performance on the season.

Kayla Poynter moves to 3-0 after her 5.0 innings of work. The right-hander scattered five hits while striking out seven, tying her season high.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Haley Lee opened the frame with a home run down the left field line. Texas A&M 1, Lamar 0

B2 | Dani Elder singled through the left side and then went on to steal second. Bre Warren reached on a fielding error, advancing Elder to third. Warren stole second before Trinity Cannon flied out to left field, scoring Elder. Mariana Torres walked before Makinzy Herzog doubled down the right field line advancing to third on the throw, plating Torres and Warren. Texas A&M 4, Lamar 0

B3 | Haley Lee started the inning off with a solo home run to left field. Texas A&M 5, Lamar 0

B4 | Herzog reached first on a walk before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Ashlynn Walls reached first on a walk and stole second. Shaylee Ackerman’s double to left field, plating Walls and Herzog. Elder’s homer to left field scored Ackerman. Texas A&M 9, Lamar 0

T5 | Taylor Murphy was hit by a pitch, Hannah Carpenter walked, advancing Sydnee Adams who pinch ran for Murphy. Kaylee Ancelot homered to left field, plating Kinkade and Adams. Texas A&M 9, Lamar 3

B5 | Torres singled through the left side and Herzog singled through the right side, advancing Torres to second. Taudrea Sinnie singled to the pitcher, advancing Herzog and Torres. Lee’s grand slam to left center plated Sinnie, Herzog and Torres. Texas A&M 13, Lamar 3

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee| 3-for-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Makinzy Herzog| 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Dani Elder|2- for-2, HR, 2 RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (3-0) – 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 SO, 3 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“Happy to come out today and offensively really take care of business. We challenged our team last night after our games just to have more energy in the way we play the game, in our at-bats, in our dugout and taking charge of games. You know, offensively we feel like we struggled a bit early in these first four games. We came out today and we expect to be dominant at the plate. We go out there and we score in every single inning. I thought that was really important, put pressure on our opponent, and just took a bunch of walks. We then got some timely hitting and people coming off the bench doing a great job. I am pleased to see how well our team played today. Now to take that enthusiasm that we challenged our team with to keep that bar high. Let’s put this in our back pocket and run with it with all the games we’ve got ahead of us here in the next week.”

On the overall performance this weekend…

“You just got to get on a roll and win games, and it doesn’t have to be pretty. In fact, I’ve been a part of a lot of ugly wins and they all feel good to me because they’re wins. Where we are right now is we have lost three games on the season. All of those are one-run games with an opportunity to actually win every one of those games in the seventh inning. I think we’re a team that’s going to be resilient. We’ve shown some resiliency and we need to get on a roll here. We just need to keep winning and keep building confidence. You have a game like today, I don’t care who your opponent is, it does not matter to me when you can have 20 quality plate appearances in five innings. That’s exceptional. That’s what we need to see and I think we can continue to see our kids really commit to who we should be as an offense, which I think is an explosive offense.”

Junior Catcher Haley Lee

On her grand slam…

“We talked about a game plan. My first two homeruns were both inside pitches so we came to the conclusion that they were probably not going to throw that pitch again. We really bought into the outside part of the plate for that last at-bat and just sticking full outside.”

On the team overall and the way they competed this weekend…

“We are slowly growing as a program. I see every day in our games and in practice just the development of each and every one of us coming together. I’m very excited for the future that we have. We’re just growing and getting better every game and every practice so I’m very excited for our future.”

ON DECK

The Maroon & White play host to the Texas Southern Tigers in a midweek doubleheader Tuesday, March 9. Game one is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start, followed by the nightcap at 5 p.m.

