Advertisement

Madisonville’s Smith & Juarez II sign athletic letters on Monday

Madisonville ISD announced that Lady Mustang Libero Sidnie Smith would continue her volleyball...
Madisonville ISD announced that Lady Mustang Libero Sidnie Smith would continue her volleyball career at Vernon College in Wichita Falls, Texas, while Armando ‘Chopp’ Juarez II will continue his football career at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville ISD announced that Lady Mustang Libero Sidnie Smith would continue her volleyball career at Vernon College in Wichita Falls, Texas, while Armando ‘Chopp’ Juarez II will continue his football career at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas.

Smith is undecided on her major. She was an Academic All-District selection and second-team All-District libero.

Juarez II wants to be a physical therapist. He was an Academic All-State selection and a 2nd team All-District quarterback.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around Castlegate Drive and Greens Prairie Road.
Firefighters respond to large grass fire in south College Station
Major accident at Wellborn Road
Three people transported to local hospitals after major accident on Wellborn Road
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”
A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in...
Prescribed burn in Montgomery Co. is pushing smoke into Grimes, Brazos Counties
Baylor Scott & White Vaccine Drive Thru Clinic in College Station
Baylor Scott and White distribute vaccines at drive-thru clinic in College Station Saturday

Latest News

Texas A&M Softball
Midweek Preview: Texas Southern
MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View A&M
Dak Prescott agrees to new deal with Cowboys
Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw...
Miller Tabbed a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week