Madisonville’s Smith & Juarez II sign athletic letters on Monday

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville ISD announced that Lady Mustang Libero Sidnie Smith would continue her volleyball career at Vernon College in Wichita Falls, Texas, while Armando ‘Chopp’ Juarez II will continue his football career at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas.

Smith is undecided on her major. She was an Academic All-District selection and second-team All-District libero.

Juarez II wants to be a physical therapist. He was an Academic All-State selection and a 2nd team All-District quarterback.

