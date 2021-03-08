Mayor Mooney speaks out against proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council meets Thursday, this week members will tackle an issue that has Planning and Zoning Committee members split.

A proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) would limit the number of unrelated people who can live in a single home. Instead of the current four, it would reduce it to two.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says he’s against the change.

“The state supreme court has already ruled that it is not acceptable. I don’t believe we should ever create any ordinance that we can’t enforce. Enforcement in itself, even in its existing rule of four people is difficult to enforce,” said Mooney.

The proposal is part of Thursday’s city council workshop.

The mayor also touched on the need for the community to continue wearing masks. Even though the governor is lifting his mask mandate Wednesday, he wants people to continue the practice on their own.

“You may recall we started wearing masks before the governor mandated it but the governor caught on a few weeks later. We’re going to continue doing it... so unless we’re told that we can’t even do that we’re going to continue on that path,” said Mooney.

The mayor also provided an update on the construction of the new city hall. Even with the winter weather, he says everything is still on schedule.

We’re actually hoping that sometime in the latter half of the summer that we’ll start moving in there. That will be a great help to the city. That would be the first time in many years, decades at least, that the city will have all its offices located in one space. That will also reduce our costs which have become higher.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.