Miller Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Miller was honored for Saturday’s epic performance in a 5-0 victory over New Mexico State. The northpaw put the Zia Aggies’ offense in a wood chipper, recording a career-high 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings. He didn’t issue a walk and scattered four hits in the effort. The 15 strikeouts was the most by an Aggie since 1998 when Casey Fossum recorded an identical tally against Baylor. Miller logged four frames with three strikeouts, including two 3-up-3-down frames.

The New Braunfels, Texas, native combined with Chandler Jozwiak to record 21 strikeouts on the afternoon, coming one shy of the school record set last season against Army West Point.

On the season, Miller is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA and .164 opponent batting average in his three starts. He ranks second in the SEC with 27 strikeouts and owns a 0.96 WHIP.

Miller returns to the mound Saturday when Texas A&M hosts the Samford Bulldogs in the second game of the weekend series.

Texas A&M hosts the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.