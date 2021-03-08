Miller Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball sophomore Emanuel Miller was dubbed the SEC Player of the Week after recording a pair of double-doubles with at least 20 points last week, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

For the week, he averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals against Mississippi State and No. 12 Arkansas.

Against the Bulldogs, the Scarborough, Ontario, native scored 24 points and hauled in a season-high 13 rebounds. Miller was 9-17 (.529) from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, and added two steals.

In Fayetteville, he registered his sixth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nineteen of his 23 points came in the second half as he helped the Aggies push Arkansas to the brink. Miller dished out a team-high four assists, which matched his career high. At the charity stripe, he was 7-for-7, pushing his consecutive free throw makes to 18, dating back to the Ole Miss game on Jan. 23.

Miller and the Aggies begin the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. matchup against Vanderbilt on SEC Network.