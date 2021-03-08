Advertisement

Miller Named SEC Player of the Week

Texas A&M Sophomore Emanuel Miller during a home game against Mississippi State.
Texas A&M Sophomore Emanuel Miller during a home game against Mississippi State.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball sophomore Emanuel Miller was dubbed the SEC Player of the Week after recording a pair of double-doubles with at least 20 points last week, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

For the week, he averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals against Mississippi State and No. 12 Arkansas.

Against the Bulldogs, the Scarborough, Ontario, native scored 24 points and hauled in a season-high 13 rebounds. Miller was 9-17 (.529) from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, and added two steals.

In Fayetteville, he registered his sixth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nineteen of his 23 points came in the second half as he helped the Aggies push Arkansas to the brink. Miller dished out a team-high four assists, which matched his career high. At the charity stripe, he was 7-for-7, pushing his consecutive free throw makes to 18, dating back to the Ole Miss game on Jan. 23.

Miller and the Aggies begin the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. matchup against Vanderbilt on SEC Network.

Most Read

The fire was reported around Castlegate Drive and Greens Prairie Road.
Firefighters respond to large grass fire in south College Station
Major accident at Wellborn Road
Three people transported to local hospitals after major accident on Wellborn Road
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”
A prescribed burn in the Sam Houston National Forest is pushing smoke into communities in...
Prescribed burn in Montgomery Co. is pushing smoke into Grimes, Brazos Counties
Baylor Scott & White Vaccine Drive Thru Clinic in College Station
Baylor Scott and White distribute vaccines at drive-thru clinic in College Station Saturday

Latest News

Still Creek Academy boys' basketball team after winning their first-ever state championship.
Still Creek boys’ basketball wins TCAL state championship
Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw...
Miller Named SEC Pitcher of the Week
Zach Nutall after scoring his 1000th career point at Sam Houston.
SHSU’s Zach Nutall Named Southland Men’s Basketball Player of the Year
Aggie Women Enter NCAA Indoor Championships Ranked No. 2