New Brazos Vaccine Hub website only for those registering for first doses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, Brazos Center vaccine hub officials announced the addition of a new website to help residents register for a COVID-19 vaccine. However, this new system is only for those looking to sign up for their first dose of the vaccine.

Officials confirm if you are waiting for an email to schedule your second dose, there is no need to re-register on the new site. Those waiting for their second shot are already in the system and should receive an email during their window of vaccination.

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will administer another 7,300 shots this week, 5,000 of which are first doses, as it transitions to a new sign-up process that officially opens Monday, March 8.

The hub also decided to move away from using the 211 system to schedule appointments over the phone. Those who don’t have access to a computer and are eligible for a vaccine can reach out to the call center directly to book an appointment by dialing 979-703-1545. This number should also be used by those seeking information about the second dose. The call center is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you are part of Phase 1A or Phase 1B or if you are school or child care personnel, you are eligible to schedule an appointment.

These groups include include the following:

- Frontline healthcare workers

- Residents at long-term care facilities

- School or child care personnel

- Individuals ages 65 and older

- Individuals ages 18 and older with a health condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness

Please note: the Brazos Hub does not offer walk-in vaccinations. All individuals must have a confirmed appointment.

