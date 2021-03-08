Advertisement

Reason to Smile - March 8, 2021

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Debbie Schmitz. She said Carson’s cousins are smiling because they’re taking a family picture but Carson himself is just done with taking the picture.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

