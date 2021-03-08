Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in Bryan College Station histoy, the Professional Bull Riders league is coming to Aggieland.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) will bring the 2021 Aggieland Classic to Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M University. There will be 45 bull riders representing six nations and three continents competing, according to PBR. Round 1 begins Friday, April 9 at 7:45 p.m., with Round 2 and the championship round starting Saturday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m.

At this event points toward the PBR World Championship, a buckle and $1 million bonus are on the line for riders. The highest score over three rounds will win the first Aggieland Classic championship buckle and thousands of dollars.

Tickets will be available Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m., for $19. You can purchase them at PBRTIX.com, ReedArena.com or by calling 800-732-1727. Tickets will be sold in PODs to minimize crossover and interaction between groups. PODs come in groups of 2-8 seats.

PBR COVID-19 protocols in place are:

All PBR personnel will undergo COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of the event.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-informed screenings for staff and competitors each day, and PBR personnel mask requirements.

PBR’s pioneering POD seating, selling tickets in small groups, to minimize fan crossover and interaction.

Social distancing will be encouraged at concessions and merchandise stands, restrooms and other high traffic areas.

Arena equipment and other high traffic areas will be disinfected throughout the event and each night.

