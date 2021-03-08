Smoky start for some across the area Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday’s grassfires in Brazos County, and a prescribed burn in Montgomery County, may have some waking up to a “smoky” smell and even sight early Monday.

Calm and clear weather overnight has “trapped” some of this air near the surface, leaving a pre-sunrise haze across portions of Brazos County.

Ultra-sensitive groups may want to take it easy outside early, but surface air will “mix” better with the rest of the atmosphere as the sun rises, the surface warms, and the wind begins to increase.

