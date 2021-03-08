Advertisement

Still Creek boys’ basketball wins TCAL state championship

The Colts beat Town East Christian 43-30
Still Creek Academy boys' basketball team after winning their first-ever state championship.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Still Creek boys’ basketball team out of Bryan brought home their first-ever Texas Christian Athletic League state championship on Saturday in Duncanville.

The Colts beat Town East Christian from San Antonio 43-30 in the 1A TCAL State Title Game. Town East Christian had a 17-1 record coming into the championship game. The Colts went 3-0 in the state tournament, beating Faith Christian (Pasadena), Annapolis Christian Academy (Corpus Christi), and Town East Christian (San Antonio).

Addison McCaleb, Assistant Development Director at Still Creek Academy, shared the following with KBTX:

“The Colts of Still Creek Ranch brought home their first ever state title this weekend for the 1A division of TCAL Athletics!!!!

Many of us have faced adversity in 2020 but for these Colts, they have overcome so much more than a global pandemic. Still Creek Ranch is a non-profit Therapeutic Boarding School located here in Bryan TX that serves children from trauma and crisis. While each of our student athletes have their own unique story of overcoming, this state title serves as a reminder to them, and to all of us...that no matter what you may face, with Christ, you can beat the odds and find victory! We are so proud of their work ethic and commitment to excellence! Way to go Colts!!”

Addison McCaleb - Assistant Development Director

