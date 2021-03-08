Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer arrested with nearly 200 MDMA pills

Christopher Green, 36
Christopher Green, 36(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested Sunday for dealing drugs after police say they found him intoxicated on the road.

According to authorities, Christopher Green, 36, was stopped short of a stop sign near Barron Road.

The officer noticed that the car wasn’t going even though the way was clear, so he stopped.

Police say when they approached the car Green was acting erratically and might have been intoxicated. Green was asked to exit the car and ran before he was arrested.

Police found almost 200 MDMA pills packaged in baggies on his front seat.

Green was charged with manufacture and delivery, as well as DWI and evading arrest.

