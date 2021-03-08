This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Cody Newman of the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department.

A former firefighter of the year. Cody proudly serves Bell County as a Firefighter/Paramedic and 9-1-1 dispatcher. He also volunteers with the China Spring volunteer Fire Department. When he is not serving his community, he enjoys playing music and performing around town.

