This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Cody Newman.

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Cody Newman of the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department.

A former firefighter of the year. Cody proudly serves Bell County as a Firefighter/Paramedic and 9-1-1 dispatcher. He also volunteers with the China Spring volunteer Fire Department. When he is not serving his community, he enjoys playing music and performing around town.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

