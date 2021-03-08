Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Local mother releases children’s book

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local mother is launching a new children’s book to help kids overcome fear, shame, insecurity and anxiety by discovering their identity in Christ.

The story centers around replacing the weeds of lies with seeds of truth so your heart can thrive.

The mom of four kids under the age of 6 says the book was created during the pandemic over the last year. The book is called “My Heart’s Garden” and it is available now on Amazon.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

