Women’s basketball to host Selection Show watch party at Reed Arena

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball is set to host a watch party for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday, March 15, on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT on the main court of Reed Arena.

Fans may enter the arena at 5 p.m. at the Main and East entrances. Concessions will be open and serving a menu of various snacks, drinks and beer. Attendance is free of charge.

The No. 4 Aggies are a projected No. 1 seed in Charlie Creme’s latest ESPN Bracketology. If A&M is selected as a No. 1 seed, it will be the first time in program history. The Maroon & White has earned a No. 2 seed in four NCAA tournaments.

The NCAA Tournament’s first two rounds will be held in the San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin areas. Attendance for the first two rounds will be limited to teams and team guests. For ticket information regarding the Sweet Sixteen and on, please click here.

The SEC Regular Season Champions are 23-2 on the year, boasting nine victories over ranked opponents. The Aggies achieved their highest ranking in program history (No. 2) and were a perfect 13-0 at home.

The Aggie dance team, Hullabaloo Band and Yell Leaders will all be in attendance. Additionally, the main box office at Reed Arena will be open for any new season ticket inquiries.

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue. Reed Arena is also a cashless venue.

