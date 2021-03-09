Aggie Cullen Gillaspia waived by Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday they have waived Aggie Cullen Gillaspia.

Thankful for the past, Excited for the future. — Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) March 9, 2021

Gillaspia spent two seasons with the Texans playing fullback and on special teams after being drafted by Houston in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season Gillaspia caught one pass for six yards. In 2019 he recorded six tackles.

During his career at Texas A&M Gillaspia became the first 12th Man to ever score a touchdown scoring on a 13 yard run in the 2018 Gator Bowl against North Carolina State. He tied the school record for appearances as the 12th Man.

