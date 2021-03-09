Advertisement

Aggie Cullen Gillaspia waived by Texans

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday they have waived Aggie Cullen Gillaspia.

Gillaspia spent two seasons with the Texans playing fullback and on special teams after being drafted by Houston in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season Gillaspia caught one pass for six yards. In 2019 he recorded six tackles.

During his career at Texas A&M Gillaspia became the first 12th Man to ever score a touchdown scoring on a 13 yard run in the 2018 Gator Bowl against North Carolina State. He tied the school record for appearances as the 12th Man.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner...
Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccine hub
New Brazos Vaccine Hub website only for those registering for first doses

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Begin Play at SEC Tournament Wednesday
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies Announce Site, Opponent and Time Change for Sunday’s Match
Sam Houston's Amber Leggett during a home game against Stephen F. Austin
Leggett Named SLC Player of the Year
Madisonville’s Smith & Juarez II sign athletic letters on Monday
Madisonville’s Smith & Juarez II sign athletic letters on Monday