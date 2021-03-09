Advertisement

A&M Consolidated Tigers upset No. 1 ranked Paetow to keep playoff hopes alive

(KALB Sports)
By Jarrod Southern / A&M Consolidated Tiger Soccer
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tiger Soccer team beat number 1 ranked Katy Paetow 3-2 Monday night at Tiger Field.

After Katy took the lead midway through the first half, Consol drew level through thanks to a Jude Lake goal tying the match at 1.

With 27 minutes left in the second half, Paetow went up 2-1. Connor Buche pulled the Tigers level with a fantastic header off of a Lake long throw-in. Then with 9 minutes to go Sophomore Mason Crites slotted away a penalty with the game-winner as A&M Consolidated posted a 3-2 victory.

The Tigers keep their playoff hopes alive with the win as they chase the fourth and final playoff spot in District 19-5A.

