A&M product Alton Dixon becomes Crockett ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett I.S.D. announced the hiring of Alton Dixon as its next head football coach and athletic director following Jimmy Thompson’s resignation in January.

Dixon played college football at Texas A&M from 2005-2009. He has been an assistant high school coach at his alma mater in Lufkin and most recently was the defensive coordinator at Wylie East.

Crockett will be the former Texas A&M Cornerback’s first head coaching position.

