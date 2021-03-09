A&M product Alton Dixon becomes Crockett ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett I.S.D. announced the hiring of Alton Dixon as its next head football coach and athletic director following Jimmy Thompson’s resignation in January.

Dixon played college football at Texas A&M from 2005-2009. He has been an assistant high school coach at his alma mater in Lufkin and most recently was the defensive coordinator at Wylie East.

Crockett will be the former Texas A&M Cornerback’s first head coaching position.

