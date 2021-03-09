Advertisement

Big wind this week putting temperatures & humidity on the rise

By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The oak leaves will be blowing this week as a strong south wind takes over, starting Tuesday. Sustained winds between 10 and 20mph are expected tomorrow, but gusts are anticipated to blow through at 25 to 30mph or more from midday to late afternoon. By Wednesday, we’ll increase that constant win to 15-20mph, with potential gusts as high as 40mph! Keeping with the theme, expected at least a 15-20mph wind each day through the weekend. That wind allows humidity to swamp the Brazos Valley, increasing cloud cover to mostly cloudy conditions and helping to push morning lows to the 60s and afternoon highs to the mid 80s.

A rain chance is there each day this week, but the odds are low and fleeting. Spotty, light, quick showers are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday at a 10% shake, coming up to a 20% potential Thursday & Friday. The time to watch is this weekend as the slow-moving weather maker responsible for all these spring changes reaches Texas. Rain to a stray rumble is possible Saturday but more likely Sunday as the next cold front to reach us does so. From the viewpoint of today, the greater severe weather risk is north of the Brazos Valley, but a few strong-severe storms cannot be ruled out before the end of the weekend, particularly across the Northeast Brazos Valley. Those are details to monitor and fine-tune through the week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a very isolated rain chance. High: 76. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30= mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a very isolated rain chance. High: 81. Wind: SE 15-20 mph, gusting 35-40 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible overnight. Low: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

