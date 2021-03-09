Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley announces new CEO

Rhonda Watson joins BGCBV with over 30 years of experience
Rhonda Watson
Rhonda Watson(Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new chief executive officer is coming to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. Rhonda Watson, an experienced nonprofit leader assumed responsibilities of CEO on Feb. 1.

“Rhonda is the right fit for the CEO position as evidenced by her commitment to diversity and transparency,” said Barbara Clemmons, Board and Search Committee Member. “This is paramount to the success of The Club. Her attention to data and her marketing skills are most needed for the Club to grow. I look forward to her tenure as she will impact not just the Club but the community as well.”

Watson has over 30 years of experience in communications, public relations and nonprofit organization development. She worked at Hospice Brazos Valley for 12 years where she increased brand awareness, led marketing and outreach efforts using data driven strategies, and developed internal processes to provide a better customer service experience.

“Rhonda brings experience, leadership skills and energy that will inspire our board, staff and members. You just have to meet her to understand why we have chosen Rhonda to lead our Club into the future,” said Belle Bramhall, incoming Board Chair who led the Search Committee.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner...
Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Christopher Green, 36
Suspected drug dealer arrested with nearly 200 MDMA pills
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One COVID-19 death reported, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
COVID in Context: March 9
COVID in Context: U.S. data suggest disparity between infection, vaccination rates among racial/ethnic groups
Humidity is back!
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 3/9
Burger Mojo opens second location
Burger Mojo opens second location in south College Station