Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley announces new CEO

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new chief executive officer is coming to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. Rhonda Watson, an experienced nonprofit leader assumed responsibilities of CEO on Feb. 1.

“Rhonda is the right fit for the CEO position as evidenced by her commitment to diversity and transparency,” said Barbara Clemmons, Board and Search Committee Member. “This is paramount to the success of The Club. Her attention to data and her marketing skills are most needed for the Club to grow. I look forward to her tenure as she will impact not just the Club but the community as well.”

Watson has over 30 years of experience in communications, public relations and nonprofit organization development. She worked at Hospice Brazos Valley for 12 years where she increased brand awareness, led marketing and outreach efforts using data driven strategies, and developed internal processes to provide a better customer service experience.

“Rhonda brings experience, leadership skills and energy that will inspire our board, staff and members. You just have to meet her to understand why we have chosen Rhonda to lead our Club into the future,” said Belle Bramhall, incoming Board Chair who led the Search Committee.

