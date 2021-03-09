Burger Mojo opens second location in south College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local fast food restaurant, Burger Mojo, now has a second location in College Station.

The new Burger Mojo location is located at 2050 Holleman Drive West. The restaurant is located in the former Wendy’s building near the intersection of Holleman Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The location is serving up Burger Mojo favorites like burgers, fries, breakfast, and even sweets from fellow local restaurants like Public and Main. Click here to view the menu.

Surprise!!! Tomorrow at 8am Burger Mojo 2 will be open!! 2052 Holleman Drive West 🍔 Posted by Burger Mojo on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Burger Mojo is open 24 hours a day or what they like to call “25/8.”

Click here to order online.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.