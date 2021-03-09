Advertisement

Burger Mojo opens second location in south College Station

The local restaurant is expanding its “fast food rebellion.”
Local burger restaurant expanding to second location.
Local burger restaurant expanding to second location.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local fast food restaurant, Burger Mojo, now has a second location in College Station.

The new Burger Mojo location is located at 2050 Holleman Drive West. The restaurant is located in the former Wendy’s building near the intersection of Holleman Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The location is serving up Burger Mojo favorites like burgers, fries, breakfast, and even sweets from fellow local restaurants like Public and Main. Click here to view the menu.

Surprise!!! Tomorrow at 8am Burger Mojo 2 will be open!! 2052 Holleman Drive West 🍔

Posted by Burger Mojo on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Burger Mojo is open 24 hours a day or what they like to call “25/8.”

Click here to order online.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner...
Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”
Christopher Green, 36
Suspected drug dealer arrested with nearly 200 MDMA pills

Latest News

Rep. Ben Leman files legislation to identify local governments who defund police
Rep. Ben Leman files legislation to identify local governments who defund police
Strong south-southeast winds scream through the area throughout the week and blow right through...
Prepare for wind, Brazos Valley...then get used to it
Ben Leman Texas House
Rep. Ben Leman files legislation to identify local governments who defund police
Monday Evening Weather Update 3/8
Monday Evening Weather Update 3/8