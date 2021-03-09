Advertisement

College Station Police Department looking for endangered, missing man

CSPD says do not approach him but call 911 immediately
Noble Holt Douglass II
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently looking for an endangered missing adult, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

Noble Holt Douglass II, 51, was last seen in the area of Tonbridge Drive and Dalton Drive, in the Castlegate II subdivision. Police believe he is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If Douglass is seen CSPD says do not approach but call 911 immediately, he is possibly armed and dangerous.

Douglass is 5′11″ and 210 pounds, he was last seen wearing a black/grey shirt, jeans and boots.

If you know of Douglass’s location please contact CSPD.

