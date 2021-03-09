Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available at Brazos County Health District for those in qualifying categories

Phase 1A, 1B, teachers, staff and administration for schools are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has announced they have COVID-19 vaccines available by appointment.

The health district says adults 65 or older, and adults 18 and older with at least one chronic medical condition are eligible to receive a vaccine. Additionally teachers, staff, administration and bus drivers who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs are eligible.

Adults who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers may receive a vaccine a well.

To check appointment availability, call 979-361-4440. BCHD is not accepting walking-ins.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in the Brazos Valley, click here.

