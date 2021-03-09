COVID-19 vaccines available at Brazos County Health District for those in qualifying categories
Phase 1A, 1B, teachers, staff and administration for schools are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has announced they have COVID-19 vaccines available by appointment.
The health district says adults 65 or older, and adults 18 and older with at least one chronic medical condition are eligible to receive a vaccine. Additionally teachers, staff, administration and bus drivers who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs are eligible.
Adults who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers may receive a vaccine a well.
To check appointment availability, call 979-361-4440. BCHD is not accepting walking-ins.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in the Brazos Valley, click here.
