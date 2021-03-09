Advertisement

COVID in Context: U.S. data suggest disparity between infection, vaccination rates among racial/ethnic groups

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - About as many Americans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as have contracted the virus itself, approximately 9% in each case.

However, there is some disparity in the distribution or uptake of that vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is able to report race/ethnicity data for 52% of U.S. cases, 74% of U.S. deaths, and 53% of Americans fully vaccinated. Based on this data, see below for the percentage of cases, deaths, and vaccinations in each racial or ethnic group.

Per data from the CDC
Per data from the CDC(KBTX)

Regarding age groups, the same data was available for 99% of U.S. cases, 99% of U.S. deaths, and 92% of Americans fully vaccinated. Based on this data, see below for the percentage of cases, deaths, and vaccinations in each racial or ethnic group.

Per data from the CDC
Per data from the CDC(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner...
Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”
Christopher Green, 36
Suspected drug dealer arrested with nearly 200 MDMA pills

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
Smithsonian obtains vial from 1st US COVID-19 vaccine dose
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss
Those who are fully vaccinated can skip their face masks in certain, low risk situations, but...
CDC gives new guidance for fully vaccinated but doesn't budge on travel
Nearly one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 525,000 people in the...
Biden to deliver national address marking COVID-19 anniversary