COVID in Context: U.S. data suggest disparity between infection, vaccination rates among racial/ethnic groups

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - About as many Americans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as have contracted the virus itself, approximately 9% in each case.

However, there is some disparity in the distribution or uptake of that vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is able to report race/ethnicity data for 52% of U.S. cases, 74% of U.S. deaths, and 53% of Americans fully vaccinated. Based on this data, see below for the percentage of cases, deaths, and vaccinations in each racial or ethnic group.

Per data from the CDC (KBTX)

Regarding age groups, the same data was available for 99% of U.S. cases, 99% of U.S. deaths, and 92% of Americans fully vaccinated. Based on this data, see below for the percentage of cases, deaths, and vaccinations in each racial or ethnic group.

Per data from the CDC (KBTX)

