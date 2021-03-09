Advertisement

CSISD student competes in virtual State Spelling Bee

Debkonya Banerjee won first place in the Regional Spelling Bee in February
A&M Consolidated Middle School 8th grader, Debkonya Banerjee participated in the State Spelling...
A&M Consolidated Middle School 8th grader, Debkonya Banerjee participated in the State Spelling Bee Tuesday morning.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -An A&M Consolidated Middle School student is one step closer to competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Eighth grader, Debkonya Banerjee has been competing in spellings bees since she was in third grade. However, this was the first year everything had been done virtually.

After winning first place in the Zone IX Regional Spelling Bee, Banerjee participated in the State Spelling Bee Tuesday morning.

Banerjee will find out later in the day of she will move on to the semi-final rounds with the ultimate goal to head to nationals in Florida this summer.

AMCMS Outstanding Bobcat Speller Debkonya Banerjee successfully won the regional spelling bee and is moving on to the...

Posted by Amcms Middle on Monday, February 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner...
Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Christopher Green, 36
Suspected drug dealer arrested with nearly 200 MDMA pills
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines available at Brazos County Health District for those in qualifying categories
A Mock tornado warning will be sent out over NOAA Weather Radio and Twitter
National Weather Service to conduct mock tornado drill Wednesday
The city is considering a new ordinance that would prohibit property owners from accessing...
Bryan City Council looking at Municipal Setting Designation to address contaminated groundwater in parts of city
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/9
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/9