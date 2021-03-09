CSISD student competes in virtual State Spelling Bee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -An A&M Consolidated Middle School student is one step closer to competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Eighth grader, Debkonya Banerjee has been competing in spellings bees since she was in third grade. However, this was the first year everything had been done virtually.

After winning first place in the Zone IX Regional Spelling Bee, Banerjee participated in the State Spelling Bee Tuesday morning.

Banerjee will find out later in the day of she will move on to the semi-final rounds with the ultimate goal to head to nationals in Florida this summer.

