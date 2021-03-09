Dak Prescott agrees to new deal with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (KBTX) - Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $160 million, with $126 million guaranteed to stay in Dallas.
“The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday,” the team statement read. “Further information and details will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday.”
The reported $40 million per year over four years would make Prescott the second-highest paid quarterback in NFL history behind Patrick Mahomes.
