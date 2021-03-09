Dak Prescott agrees to new deal with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (KBTX) - Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $160 million, with $126 million guaranteed to stay in Dallas.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.



The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

“The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday,” the team statement read. “Further information and details will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday.”

The reported $40 million per year over four years would make Prescott the second-highest paid quarterback in NFL history behind Patrick Mahomes.

The highest paid QBs in NFL history now stack up like this:

1. Patrick Mahomes: $45M/year

2. Dak Prescott: $40M/year

3. Deshaun Watson: $39M/year

4. Russell Wilson: $35M/year — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2021

