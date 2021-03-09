If signed into law this week, Americans could see stimulus checks next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Senate approved President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Saturday directing a third round of stimulus tracks to most Americans.

That’s prompting questions about when the checks might land in bank accounts, especially for those who are coping with job or income loss.

Raymond Robertson, a Texas A&M University political economist, was on First News at Four on Monday.

“The house majority leader said that the house is planning to vote on the new bill on Tuesday of this week and he expects the president to be signing it into law before the end of this week,” Robertson said.

If the bill is signed into law this week, that means the first checks could go out as early as next week.

“The last time we had a stimulus package like this, those direct deposits actually began within a week of those bills being signed into law. Those paper checks might take another week or two to go out, so optimistically, people should start seeing their checks maybe by the end of March,” Robertson said.

However, the main concern is that we already are in the middle of tax season, so the IRS is busy getting out refund checks, and processing peoples’ filings, so the first deposits and checks should be going out this month, but the last checks might take a lot longer.

Despite having a majority in the House and the Senate and controlling the White House, Democrats made concessions like lower stimulus check amounts and leaving a raise in the minimum wage out.

“Congressional Republicans are much more disciplined than Congressional Democrats, so there was moderate Democrats in the senate who are objecting to the $400 per week unemployment payments and rejecting the extension through October and threatened to defect,” Robertson said. “So with such a slim majority in the Senate, the Senate Democrats had to lower the payments to make sure that they had unanimous democratic support.

