MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View A&M

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M rides a five-game win streak into midweek action against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and Prairie View A&M Panthers on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. First pitch is 6:32 p.m. both nights. 

The games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco, Will Johnson and Scott Clendenin on the call.

This season, the Maroon & White have recorded double digits in the strikeout column in 12 of the 13 games, and they rank fifth in the country with 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings. They also rank ninth in K-to-BB ratio (4.24). Bryce Miller (27 - 10th), Chandler Jozwiak (24 - 30th), Jonathan Childress (23 - 44th) rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts. Miller also ranks 34th in the nation with 15.51 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Aggies have not yielded a first-inning run in 2021, outscoring opponents 16-0. The Maroon & White are outscoring foes 43-6 in the first frame the last two seasons.

Texas A&M ranks seconds in the nation with three shutouts. The Maroon & White trail only Stetson (4) in hanging clean sheets.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (9-4) vs. TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI (4-7) and PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (0-8)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • Bryan-College Station, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (Fr., RHP, 1-0, 2.70) vs. #22 Cassius Shy (Jr., LHP, 0-1, 2.57)

• WEDNESDAY: #38 Chris Weber (Jr., LHP, 0-0, 4.32) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. • Wednesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone  •  Andrew Monaco, Will Johnson and Scott Clendenin

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Aggies lead series vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 12-0 and series vs. Prairie View A&M, 12-0

